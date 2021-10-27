Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc said he would have loved to see legendary Pakistan speedster Wasim Akram play T20 cricket.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

“He’s certainly a player I’d love to see how he would have gone in T20 cricket,” Starc said in a YouTube video by cricket.com.au.

Starc is currently representing Australia in the T20 World Cup and took figures of 2-32 off his four overs in his side’s five-wicket win over South Africa.

Australia will be looking to build on their victory over the Proteas when they take on Sri Lanka in Dubai on Thursday.

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 37975 ( 76.78 % ) India 5247 ( 10.61 % ) England 1582 ( 3.2 % ) New Zealand 1103 ( 2.23 % ) Australia 446 ( 0.9 % ) West Indies 2032 ( 4.11 % ) South Africa 279 ( 0.56 % ) Afghanistan 478 ( 0.97 % ) Other (Comment Below) 319 ( 0.64 % ) Back

