Australia left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc said he would have loved to see legendary Pakistan speedster Wasim Akram play T20 cricket.
Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.
He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.
“He’s certainly a player I’d love to see how he would have gone in T20 cricket,” Starc said in a YouTube video by cricket.com.au.
Starc is currently representing Australia in the T20 World Cup and took figures of 2-32 off his four overs in his side’s five-wicket win over South Africa.
Australia will be looking to build on their victory over the Proteas when they take on Sri Lanka in Dubai on Thursday.
