Legendary Australia opener Matthew Hayden admitted that there will be “additional pressure” on Pakistan captain Babar Azam during the T20 World Cup.

With Azam being Pakistan’s leader and star batsman, all the other teams will see him as the biggest threat.

“There will be additional pressure on him [Babar Azam] as captain and [a] batsman [so] he will be targeted,” Hayden, who is serving as Pakistan’s batting consultant in the T20 World Cup, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green started their T20 World Cup campaign on a high as they beat arch-rivals India in a World Cup for the first time with a comprehensive 10-wicket win on Sunday.

Azam scored an unbeaten 68 in the match, which came off 52 balls and included six boundaries and two sixes.

He followed that up with nine runs as Pakistan beat New Zealand by five wickets on Tuesday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 37979 ( 76.78 % ) India 5247 ( 10.61 % ) England 1582 ( 3.2 % ) New Zealand 1103 ( 2.23 % ) Australia 446 ( 0.9 % ) West Indies 2032 ( 4.11 % ) South Africa 279 ( 0.56 % ) Afghanistan 478 ( 0.97 % ) Other (Comment Below) 319 ( 0.64 % )

