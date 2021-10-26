Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc has admitted that he would love to steal Pakistan swing king Wasim Akram’s arm speed.

He made the comment during a YouTube video by cricket.com.au.

“I mean the easy one to go for, for me, is probably the arm speed of Wasim Akram,” the 31-year-old said.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

Starc is currently representing Australia in the T20 World Cup and took figures of 2-32 off his four overs in his side’s five-wicket win over South Africa.

Australia will be looking to build on their victory over the Proteas when they take on Sri Lanka in Dubai on Thursday.

