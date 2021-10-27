Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Iconic Australia opener Matthew Hayden said everyone will be looking to put Pakistan captain Babar Azam in their pocket.

This comes after Azam played an instrumental role in helping Pakistan register their first-ever World Cup win over India on Sunday.

Azam scored an unbeaten 68, which came off 52 balls and included six boundaries and two sixes, as the men in green crushed India by 10 wickets.

“Everyone will be wanting to, like they say, put him in their pocket,” Hayden, who is serving as Pakistan’s batting consultant in the T20 World Cup, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam made nine runs in Pakistan’s clash with New Zealand on Tuesday, but the men in green still came out on top as they secured a five-wicket win.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

