Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batting consultant Matthew Hayden said captain Babar Azam has significant “command and presence” when batting at the crease.

His comments come after Azam led his side to their first-ever World Cup win over India in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Azam scored an unbeaten 68, which came off 52 balls and included six boundaries and two sixes, as Pakistan demolished India by 10 wickets.

“Babar has command and presence and he needs to fulfil that role in a batting sense and captain,” Hayden, one of Australia’s greatest-ever openers, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam made nine runs in Pakistan’s second T20 World Cup match against New Zealand on Tuesday, which the men in green ended up winning by five wickets.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Everyone wants him in their pocket, Matthew Hayden says about Pakistan player who is on fire

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 37979 ( 76.78 % ) India 5247 ( 10.61 % ) England 1582 ( 3.2 % ) New Zealand 1103 ( 2.23 % ) Australia 446 ( 0.9 % ) West Indies 2032 ( 4.11 % ) South Africa 279 ( 0.56 % ) Afghanistan 478 ( 0.97 % ) Other (Comment Below) 319 ( 0.64 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 37979 ( 76.78 % ) India 5247 ( 10.61 % ) England 1582 ( 3.2 % ) New Zealand 1103 ( 2.23 % ) Australia 446 ( 0.9 % ) West Indies 2032 ( 4.11 % ) South Africa 279 ( 0.56 % ) Afghanistan 478 ( 0.97 % ) Other (Comment Below) 319 ( 0.64 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related