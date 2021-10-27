Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Waqar Younis has questioned why top order batsman Fakhar Zaman was included in the T20 World Cup team.

Zaman was initially named as one of the reserve players before the selectors decided to change the team and he was promoted to the main squad.

Zaman was in fantastic form in Pakistan’s two T20 World Cup practice games against the West Indies and South Africa.

He made an unbeaten 46 off 24 balls against the men from the Caribbean, which included four boundaries and two sixes, to lead his side to a seven-wicket win.

In the match against South Africa, Zaman scored 52 off 28 deliveries, which included two boundaries and five sixes. However, his effort with the bat went in vain as the Proteas emerged victorious by six wickets thanks to Rassie van der Dussen’s 101 not out, which came off 51 balls and included 10 boundaries and four sixes.

He didn’t bat in Pakistan’s first-ever World Cup win over India as the men in green cruised to a 10-wicket win on Sunday.

He scored 11 runs in the second match against New Zealand on Tuesday, which Pakistan went on to win by five wickets.

“My question is that Fakhar [Zaman] came from outside as he was not part of the first team,” Waqar, who recently resigned as Pakistan’s bowling coach, told A Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

