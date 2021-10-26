Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan has admitted that it was “sad” and “heartbreaking” when he was dropped from the T20 World Cup squad.

Azam had initially been picked in the team, but was axed from the side to make way for former captain and fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed.

“It was quite sad for me, but life goes on. I think it’s not the last [chance to play at a] World Cup. The hunger is still there and I’m looking forward to the next World Cup,” he told the Cricket Badger Podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“[I’m] working hard to maintain my place in the team but it’s all about looking at yourself in the mirror and asking who you are and what are you doing. It’s all about judging yourself first.

“But it was quite painful not to get into the final 15, even though I was initially selected before, but it happened at the last moment which was quite heartbreaking.”

In the National T20 Cup, Azam accumulated 150 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 16.66 and a strike-rate of 133.92.

Most recently, he featured in Southern Punjab’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy’s match against Central Punjab and scored 29 as the game ended as a draw.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

