Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan said he feels “sad” and disappointed about being body-shamed.

Azam, who is the son of former captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan, has repeated been criticised for being overweight.

He has taken the necessary steps needed to lose weight and has shed plenty of pounds as of late.

Despite being hurt about being judged, he noted that it motivates him “to be better every day”.

“It’s sad that people judge you on your body but it gives me more motivation to be better every day,” the 23-year-old told the Cricket Badger Podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the National T20 Cup, he accumulated 150 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 16.66 and a strike-rate of 133.92.

Most recently, he featured in Southern Punjab’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy’s match against Central Punjab and scored 29 as the game ended as a draw.

Azam was initially included in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup team and was selected ahead of former captain and fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed.

However, he lost his place in the side to Sarfaraz when the men in green made a number of changes to their squad.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

