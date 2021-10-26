Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan has dismissed accusations of nepotism, insisting that he didn’t get into the national team because of his father.

Azam, who has featured in three T20 Internationals, is the son of former captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan.

He was included in the T20 World Cup squad when it was first announced, but he was later dropped as the selectors opted to bring in Sarfaraz Ahmed.

“I’m the son of a legendary cricketer, but the people think that I got into the team because of my dad, it’s wrong, there’s certain performance criteria,” he told the Cricket Badger Podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the National T20 Cup, he accumulated 150 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 16.66 and a strike-rate of 133.92.

Most recently, he featured in Southern Punjab’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy’s match against Central Punjab and scored 29 as the game ended as a draw.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes 1293 ( 26.88 % ) No 3518 ( 73.12 % ) Back

