Image courtesy of: PSL

Wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan has revealed that he has been given a fitness coach.

Azam, who is the son of former captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan, has been working hard to reduce his weight after being chastised for being too fat.

“I’ve been given a fitness coach,” the 23-year-old big-hitter told the Cricket Badger Podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the National T20 Cup, he scored 150 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 16.66 and a strike-rate of 133.92.

Most recently, he featured in Southern Punjab’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy’s fixture against Central Punjab and scored 29 as the match ended as a draw.

Azam was initially included in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad and was picked ahead of ex-captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

However, he lost his place in the side to Sarfaraz when the men in green made a number of changes to their squad.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Slow process, highly-rated Pakistan youngster on losing weight and getting fitter

Coming Soon Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes No Results Vote Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes 1293 ( 26.89 % ) No 3516 ( 73.11 % ) Back

Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes 1293 ( 26.89 % ) No 3516 ( 73.11 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related