Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan said he is working harder in order to keep hold of his spot in the national team.

Azam’s comments come after he was initially selected in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad.

However, he was dropped later on when the selectors opted to replace him with former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

“I’m working harder now to try and maintain my place in the team because it’s easy to play international cricket but if you want to stay there you must work every single day,” the 23-year-old, who has played three T20 Internationals, told the Cricket Badger Podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the National T20 Cup, he accumulated 150 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 16.66 and a strike-rate of 133.92.

Most recently, he featured in Southern Punjab’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy’s match against Central Punjab and scored 29 as the game ended as a draw.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

