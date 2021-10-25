Image courtesy of: PSL

Wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan said he is losing weight, but it is a “slow process”.

Azam has repeatedly been subjected to criticism for being overweight and has taken steps to become fitter and healthier.

He noted that he can’t lose all the weight overnight and added that he is constantly putting in the effort to shed the pounds.

“It’s a slow process, there can’t be a miracle. [I’m] working on it,” he told the Cricket Badger Podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the National T20 Cup, he scored 150 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 16.66 and a strike-rate of 133.92.

Most recently, he featured in Southern Punjab’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy’s fixture against Central Punjab and scored 29 as the match ended as a draw.

Azam was initially included in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad, but was dropped as Sarfaraz Ahmed took his place when the changes were made.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes 1293 ( 26.89 % ) No 3516 ( 73.11 % )

