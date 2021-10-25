Image courtesy of: PSL

Wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan said he is sick and tired of people criticising him and talking behind his back.

Azam was initially picked in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad before being dropped as he made way for former captain and fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed.

In the National T20 Cup, he scored 150 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 16.66 and a strike-rate of 133.92.

Most recently, he featured in Southern Punjab’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy’s fixture against Central Punjab and scored 29 as the match ended as a draw.

“I think it does sometimes but now I’m like, ‘Let It be, whoever wants to talk they can talk behind my back. I’m just going to work on myself,’” the 23-year-old, who has been heavily criticised about his weight in the past, told the Cricket Badger Podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

