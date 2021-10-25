Run machine, Anwar Ali on top Pakistan domestic performer

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali has called veteran batsman Khurram Manzoor a “run machine”.

This comes after Manzoor scored a superb 153 in Sindh’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Balochistan.

His knock came off 296 balls and included 20 boundaries and a six.

“Run Machine Khurram Manzoor,” Anwar said on Twitter.

Anwar is also playing in the match, but was dismissed for a duck.

Prior to this, he played for Sindh in the National T20 Cup and scored 185 runs in nine matches at an average of 37 and a strike-rate of 144.53.

He also took four wickets at an average of 45.75 and an economy rate of 8.85.

