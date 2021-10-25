Fitness level 10/10, Pakistan player believes he is in top shape

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali believes he is in top shape as he told a fan that his fitness level is “10/10”.
This comes after he posted a picture of himself eating a burger with other players, including Shahnawaz Dahani, Rumman Raees, Khurram Manzoor and Mohammad Hasnain.
Alhamdolillah 10/10😉
— Anwar Ali Khan (@realanwarali48) October 5, 2021
“Alhamdolillah 10/10,” he said on Twitter.
Anwar played for Sindh in the recently-concluded National T20 Cup and scored 185 runs in nine matches at an average of 37 and a strike-rate of 144.53.
He also took four wickets at an average of 45.75 and an economy rate of 8.85.
