Fitness level 10/10, Pakistan player believes he is in top shape

Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali said his fitness level is 10/10

Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali: “Alhamdolillah 10/10”

Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali believes he is in top shape as he told a fan that his fitness level is “10/10”.

This comes after he posted a picture of himself eating a burger with other players, including Shahnawaz Dahani, Rumman Raees, Khurram Manzoor and Mohammad Hasnain.

“Alhamdolillah 10/10,” he said on Twitter.

Anwar played for Sindh in the recently-concluded National T20 Cup and scored 185 runs in nine matches at an average of 37 and a strike-rate of 144.53.

He also took four wickets at an average of 45.75 and an economy rate of 8.85.

