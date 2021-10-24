Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood said veteran big-hitting all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is a wicket-taker when bowling to left-handed batsmen.

Hafeez missed the recent National T20 Cup as he had been diagnosed with dengue fever.

However, he is part of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad and will be expected to play a big role with the bat, and perhaps the ball as well.

Hafeez bhai is a wicket taking bowler against left handers that is always been his role — Sohaib Maqsood (@sohaibcricketer) October 21, 2021

“Hafeez bhai is a wicket-taking bowler against left-handers, that [has] always been his role,” Maqsood said on Twitter.

Maqsood was supposed to represent Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, but he was ruled out of the tournament with a back injury and replaced by veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 36476 ( 76.41 % ) India 5150 ( 10.79 % ) England 1549 ( 3.24 % ) New Zealand 1088 ( 2.28 % ) Australia 407 ( 0.85 % ) West Indies 2028 ( 4.25 % ) South Africa 275 ( 0.58 % ) Afghanistan 457 ( 0.96 % ) Other (Comment Below) 310 ( 0.65 % )

