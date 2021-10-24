Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan hard-hitter Sohaib Maqsood believes opener Shan Masood is the most improved white-ball player in the last three years.

This comes after Masood was the third-highest run-scorer in the Kashmir Premier League as he accumulated 254 runs in five matches for the Bagh Stallions, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.80 and a strike-rate of 144.31.

However, he wasn’t able to maintain his form in the National T20 Cup as he scored 166 runs in 10 games for Sindh, which included a top score of 54, at an average of 16.60 and a strike-rate of 106.41.

Happybirthday to my best mentor on and off the field when it comes to cricket and my skipper for last 6 years ..and most improved white ball batsman in last 3 years .happy birthday buddy stay blessed😍😍😍@shani_official — Sohaib Maqsood (@sohaibcricketer) October 14, 2021

“Happy birthday to my best mentor on and off the field when it comes to cricket and my skipper for [the] last 6 years… and most improved white-ball batsman in [the] last 3 years. Happy birthday buddy stay blessed,” Maqsood said on Twitter.

Maqsood was supposed to represent Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, but he was ruled out of the tournament with a back injury and replaced by veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

Masood was not picked in the squad.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 36476 ( 76.41 % ) India 5150 ( 10.79 % ) England 1549 ( 3.24 % ) New Zealand 1088 ( 2.28 % ) Australia 407 ( 0.85 % ) West Indies 2028 ( 4.25 % ) South Africa 275 ( 0.58 % ) Afghanistan 457 ( 0.96 % ) Other (Comment Below) 310 ( 0.65 % ) Back

