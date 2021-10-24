Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood was highly impressed with how well all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed performed in the recent National T20 Cup.
Iftikhar, who represented Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 409 runs in 12 matches, which included three fifties, at an average of 102.25 and a strike-rate of 170.41.
He also claimed eight wickets at an average of 13.25 and an economy rate of 5.57.
What a player @IftiAhmed221 congratulations on a wonderful tournament😍😍😍😍😍
— Sohaib Maqsood (@sohaibcricketer) October 13, 2021
“What a player Iftikhar Ahmed, congratulations on a wonderful tournament,” Maqsood said on Twitter.
Maqsood was supposed to represent Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, but he was ruled out of the tournament with a back injury and replaced by veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.
Iftikhar, meanwhile, was not picked.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
ALSO CHECK OUT: The reason I turned it down, Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood reveals why he refused alleged $70,000 USA cricket deal