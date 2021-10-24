The reason I turned it down, Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood reveals why he refused alleged $70,000 USA cricket deal

Sohaib Maqsood has revealed the reason he turned down an alleged $70,000 deal to play cricket in USA

Sohaib Maqsood: “My preference was more to live in Pakistan with my parents, that was the reason behind it”

Pakistan big-hitting batsman Sohaib Maqsood has revealed there was a specific reason he turned down a lucrative deal to play cricket in USA.

It was reported that Maqsood would have received about $70,000 per year, along with a car and house.

However, he rejected the offer in order to “live in Pakistan with my parents”.

“Every cricketer has [the] right to go anywhere and play because it’s just like other jobs [and] professions. You should go where you get the best of the opportunities but my preference was more to live in Pakistan with my parents, that was the reason behind it,” he said on Twitter.

The 34-year-old was supposed to represent Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, but he was ruled out of the tournament with a back injury and replaced by veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

