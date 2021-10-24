Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan big-hitting batsman Sohaib Maqsood has revealed there was a specific reason he turned down a lucrative deal to play cricket in USA.

It was reported that Maqsood would have received about $70,000 per year, along with a car and house.

However, he rejected the offer in order to “live in Pakistan with my parents”.

Plus every cricketer has right to to go anywhere and play because its just like other job a profession..you should go where you get the best of the oppertunities but my prefrence was more to live in pakistan with my parents that was the reason behind it … — Sohaib Maqsood (@sohaibcricketer) October 13, 2021

“Every cricketer has [the] right to go anywhere and play because it’s just like other jobs [and] professions. You should go where you get the best of the opportunities but my preference was more to live in Pakistan with my parents, that was the reason behind it,” he said on Twitter.

The 34-year-old was supposed to represent Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, but he was ruled out of the tournament with a back injury and replaced by veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 36476 ( 76.41 % ) India 5150 ( 10.79 % ) England 1549 ( 3.24 % ) New Zealand 1088 ( 2.28 % ) Australia 407 ( 0.85 % ) West Indies 2028 ( 4.25 % ) South Africa 275 ( 0.58 % ) Afghanistan 457 ( 0.96 % ) Other (Comment Below) 310 ( 0.65 % ) Back

