He is Mr. Perfect, Dahani on Pakistan player breaking record after record

Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani said captain Babar Azam is Mr. Perfect.

He added that it is amazing to see Azam breaking record after record at such a young age and already leaving a lasting legacy.

There are very few players in cricket history, who have left their impact as legends, you in such a young age made records after records. you are Mr. Perfect @babarazam258 bhai. wish you the happiest day of your life,Happy Birthday and have a great day🎉❤️🤙🤙. pic.twitter.com/kuwowJDzLM — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) October 15, 2021

“There are very few players in cricket history who have left their impact as legends, you in such a young age made records after records. You are Mr. Perfect Babar Azam bhai,” he said on Twitter.

Azam will be expected to play a key role for Pakistan during the T20 World Cup.

Dahani, meanwhile, was picked as a reserve player.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India on Sunday in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

