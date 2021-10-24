Congrats for being the best, Dahani on Pakistan player in red-hot form

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Pakistan seamer Shahnawaz Dahani congratulated fellow fast bowler Imran Khan for being the top wicket-taker in the National T20 Cup.
Imran finished with 16 wickets in 12 games at an average of 24.31 and an economy rate of 8.33 to help Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win the tournament for the second consecutive year.
The 23-year-old, meanwhile, claimed nine wickets in seven matches for Sindh at an average of 16.77 and an economy rate of 6.96.
congratulations @ImeeK218 Bhai for Being the best. ❤️🎉@MultanSultans. https://t.co/RMJyf60pch
— Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) October 14, 2021
“Congratulations Imran Khan Bhai for being the best,” he said on Twitter.
