Congrats for being the best, Dahani on Pakistan player in red-hot form

Pakistan seamer Shahnawaz Dahani congratulated fellow fast bowler Imran Khan for being the top wicket-taker in the National T20 Cup.

Imran finished with 16 wickets in 12 games at an average of 24.31 and an economy rate of 8.33 to help Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win the tournament for the second consecutive year.

The 23-year-old, meanwhile, claimed nine wickets in seven matches for Sindh at an average of 16.77 and an economy rate of 6.96.

“Congratulations Imran Khan Bhai for being the best,” he said on Twitter.

