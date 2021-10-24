Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani said 18-year-old batsman Abdul Bangalzai is a “future star”.

This comes after Bangalzai showed plenty of potential during the recently-concluded National T20 Cup.

In 10 games for Balochistan, the teenager scored 232 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 25.77 and a strike-rate of 105.45.

love Fearless Bangulzai, a future Star. Look at eyes of @ABangulzia.❤️🤙 https://t.co/UHtBIKaY7E — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) October 13, 2021

“Love fearless Bangalzai, a future star. Look at [the] eyes of Abdul Bangalzai,” Dahani said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Amazingly consistent, Shaheen Shah Afridi on 4 Pakistan domestic superstars

Coming Soon Is Shahnawaz Dahani the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Shahnawaz Dahani the next big thing? Yes! 1969 ( 82.56 % ) No! 416 ( 17.44 % ) Back

Is Shahnawaz Dahani the next big thing? Yes! 1969 ( 82.56 % ) No! 416 ( 17.44 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related