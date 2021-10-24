Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani said 18-year-old batsman Abdul Bangalzai is a “future star”.
This comes after Bangalzai showed plenty of potential during the recently-concluded National T20 Cup.
In 10 games for Balochistan, the teenager scored 232 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 25.77 and a strike-rate of 105.45.
love Fearless Bangulzai, a future Star. Look at eyes of @ABangulzia.❤️🤙
— Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) October 13, 2021
“Love fearless Bangalzai, a future star. Look at [the] eyes of Abdul Bangalzai,” Dahani said on Twitter.
