Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani said 18-year-old batsman Abdul Bangalzai is a “future star”.

This comes after Bangalzai showed plenty of potential during the recently-concluded National T20 Cup.

In 10 games for Balochistan, the teenager scored 232 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 25.77 and a strike-rate of 105.45.

“Love fearless Bangalzai, a future star. Look at [the] eyes of Abdul Bangalzai,” Dahani said on Twitter.

