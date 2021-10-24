Amazingly consistent, Afridi on 4 Pakistan domestic superstars

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi heaped praise on Sahibzada Farhan, Imran Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed and Asif Afridi for their consistent performances throughout the National T20 Cup.

Afridi and the four players he lauded all played for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who won the tournament for the second year in a row.

Farhan finished as the highest run-scorer in the competition as he accumulated 447 runs in 12 matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 40.63 and a strike-rate of 132.24.

Imran was the top wicket-taker with 16 wickets in 12 games at an average of 24.31 and an economy rate of 8.33.

Iftikhar was the second-highest run-scorer with 409 runs in 12 matches, which included three fifties, at an average of 102.25 and a strike-rate of 170.41.

He also claimed eight wickets at an average of 13.25 and an economy rate of 5.57.

As for Asif, he was the joint third-highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets in 12 games at an average of 25.83 and an economy rate of 6.94.

Alhamdulillah KPK are CHAMPIONS again! Huge congratulations to the whole team especially the best consistent performers @RealSahibzada , @ImeeK218, @IftiAhmed221, #AsifAfridi and the support staff! Thoroughly enjoyed this #NationalT20Cup 💥 pic.twitter.com/gtxTLDsNYG — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) October 13, 2021

“Alhamdulillah KPK are champions again! Huge congratulations to the whole team especially the best consistent performers Sahibzada Farhan, Imran Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Afridi and the support staff! Thoroughly enjoyed this National T20 Cup,” Afridi said on Twitter.

Afridi featured in six matches in the National T20 Cup and took 12 wickets at an average of 17.16 and an economy rate of 8.58.

He will now be expected to play an instrumental role in the T20 World Cup.

In Pakistan’s two warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa, he took four wickets in total, with two coming in each game.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India on Sunday in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

