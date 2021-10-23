Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Up-and-coming Pakistan spinner Umer Khan said it was a big moment when he got legendary South Africa batsman AB de Villiers out.
Umer dismissed De Villiers in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and still treasures that moment to this day.
The 22-year-old recently played in the National T20 Cup and took two wickets in four games for Southern Punjab at an average of 55 and an economy rate of 9.42.
“My favorite game was against Lahore Qalandars, where I got AB de Villiers out,” he told Grassroots Cricket.
