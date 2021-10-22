Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he is in good form ahead of his side’s highly-anticipated T20 World Cup clash against India.

India and Pakistan will go up against each other in Dubai on Sunday.

In the National T20 Cup, Azam captained Central Punjab and scored 286 runs in six matches, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 71.50 and a strike-rate of 143.

Azam made scores of 50 and 15 in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa.

Pakistan beat the West Indies by seven wickets, but lost to South Africa by six wickets.

“Good performances give you confidence,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I am in form, hence it will benefit me.”

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 33680 ( 76.33 % ) India 4622 ( 10.48 % ) England 1465 ( 3.32 % ) New Zealand 1039 ( 2.35 % ) Australia 376 ( 0.85 % ) West Indies 1985 ( 4.5 % ) South Africa 239 ( 0.54 % ) Afghanistan 427 ( 0.97 % ) Other (Comment Below) 289 ( 0.66 % ) Back

