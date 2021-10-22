Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Harbhajan Singh said he told Shoaib Akhtar that Pakistan should give India a walkover as they will be beaten easily in the arch-rivals’ upcoming T20 World Cup match.

India and Pakistan will go head to head on Sunday in Dubai.

The former India spinner said the men in blue are too strong for Pakistan and have virtually no chance of winning.

He added “what is the point of Pakistan playing”, saying they “will again lose” and “be upset”.

“I have told Shoaib Akhtar, what is the point of Pakistan playing, you should give us a walkover, you will play, you will again lose, you will be upset,” Harbhajan said on Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Our team is very solid, very strong, they will easily beat you guys.”

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

