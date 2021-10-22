Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said there is no doubt that veteran all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik are match-winners.

His comments come ahead of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup opener against arch-rivals India on Sunday.

Malik will be going into the match on a high as he amassed 225 runs in seven matches for Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup, which included a top score of 85 not out, at an average of 75 and a strike-rate of 149.

Hafeez, meanwhile, didn’t feature in the tournament as he was sidelined with dengue fever.

In the T20 World Cup warm-up matches, Malik made 14 not out against the West Indies and 20 against South Africa, while Hafeez scored 0 and 13 respectively.

As for Azam he registered scores of 50 and 15 as Pakistan beat West Indies by seven wickets, but lost to South Africa by six wickets.

“Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik are match-winners and their experience will help us on the field,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 33680 ( 76.33 % ) India 4622 ( 10.48 % ) England 1465 ( 3.32 % ) New Zealand 1039 ( 2.35 % ) Australia 376 ( 0.85 % ) West Indies 1985 ( 4.5 % ) South Africa 239 ( 0.54 % ) Afghanistan 427 ( 0.97 % ) Other (Comment Below) 289 ( 0.66 % ) Back

