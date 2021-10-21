Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener believes that India has too much ammunition for Pakistan.

Kluenser, who is Afghanistan’s head coach, made the comments ahead of the T20 World Cup clash between the two arch-rivals, which will take place on Sunday in Dubai.

Despite backing India to win, he made it clear that it would be unwise for India to underestimate the men in green as Babar Azam’s side are capable of producing incredible performances.

“India-Pakistan is always a huge, huge game. This clash is not the one to be missed, especially in big competitions like World Cups,” he told Times of India as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“The Pakistan team has come a long way of late. They’ve produced some excellent batters. Their bowling will always be competitive. However, if India has a bit of an off day and Pakistan brings their best game, they can easily cause an upset.

“I feel, possibly, India’s got too much ammunition for a team like Pakistan. However, we know how unpredictable they [Pakistan] are and how exciting they are to watch. So, it’s a very difficult one to call, but if Pakistan shows up and has a good day, they can beat any team in the world.”

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Ready to play as a spinner or fast bowler, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman says

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 32887 ( 76.58 % ) India 4346 ( 10.12 % ) England 1438 ( 3.35 % ) New Zealand 1010 ( 2.35 % ) Australia 369 ( 0.86 % ) West Indies 1973 ( 4.59 % ) South Africa 223 ( 0.52 % ) Afghanistan 413 ( 0.96 % ) Other (Comment Below) 283 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 32887 ( 76.58 % ) India 4346 ( 10.12 % ) England 1438 ( 3.35 % ) New Zealand 1010 ( 2.35 % ) Australia 369 ( 0.86 % ) West Indies 1973 ( 4.59 % ) South Africa 223 ( 0.52 % ) Afghanistan 413 ( 0.96 % ) Other (Comment Below) 283 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related