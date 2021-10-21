Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan six-hitting icon Shahid Afridi said India captain Virat Kohli is a “treat to watch” as he is a “great player” who always gives 100 percent.

Kohli is widely regarded as the best player in international cricket, and has been one of the most consistent scorers in all three formats.

With the T20 World Cup coming up, Kohli will no doubt be looking to lead from the front and guide India to the title.

Treat to watch – A great player always gives 100% in practice!! 👏👏 https://t.co/5sxxVaqXYw — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 5, 2021

“Treat to watch – A great player always gives 100% in practice!” Afridi said on Twitter.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 32888 ( 76.59 % ) India 4346 ( 10.12 % ) England 1438 ( 3.35 % ) New Zealand 1010 ( 2.35 % ) Australia 369 ( 0.86 % ) West Indies 1973 ( 4.59 % ) South Africa 223 ( 0.52 % ) Afghanistan 413 ( 0.96 % ) Other (Comment Below) 283 ( 0.66 % ) Back

