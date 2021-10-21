Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said he is ready to serve the team in whatever capacity he can.
Rizwan is the country’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman, but noted that he is more than willing to play as a spinner or fast bowler.
“I am ready to move wherever the team wants me to. Even, I am ready to play as an off-spinner, fast bowler, or just a fielder. I always want to contribute to the team when and where needed,” he was quoted as saying by ARY Sports.
In the National T20 Cup, Rizwan captained Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and scored 210 runs in seven matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 125.
Rizwan will be expected to play an instrumental role with the bat during the T20 World Cup.
Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
