Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said he is ready to serve the team in whatever capacity he can.

Rizwan is the country’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman, but noted that he is more than willing to play as a spinner or fast bowler.

“I am ready to move wherever the team wants me to. Even, I am ready to play as an off-spinner, fast bowler, or just a fielder. I always want to contribute to the team when and where needed,” he was quoted as saying by ARY Sports.

In the National T20 Cup, Rizwan captained Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and scored 210 runs in seven matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 125.

Rizwan will be expected to play an instrumental role with the bat during the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Treat to watch, Pakistan six-hitting legend Shahid Afridi calls India batsman a great player

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 32887 ( 76.58 % ) India 4346 ( 10.12 % ) England 1438 ( 3.35 % ) New Zealand 1010 ( 2.35 % ) Australia 369 ( 0.86 % ) West Indies 1973 ( 4.59 % ) South Africa 223 ( 0.52 % ) Afghanistan 413 ( 0.96 % ) Other (Comment Below) 283 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 32887 ( 76.58 % ) India 4346 ( 10.12 % ) England 1438 ( 3.35 % ) New Zealand 1010 ( 2.35 % ) Australia 369 ( 0.86 % ) West Indies 1973 ( 4.59 % ) South Africa 223 ( 0.52 % ) Afghanistan 413 ( 0.96 % ) Other (Comment Below) 283 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related