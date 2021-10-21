Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Waqar Younis believes 20-year-old seamer Mohammad Wasim Jr is the next big thing.

Waqar worked closely with Wasim Jr during his time as bowling coach, which came to an end recently when he resigned from the position.

Wasim Jr has been included in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad and was in solid form in the National T20 Cup.

He took five wickets in five matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 30.40 and an economy rate of 8.44.

Wasim Jr also scored 57 runs at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 142.50.

In addition to being a 140 kph fast bowler and a handy lower order batsman, Waqar noted that the talented youngster “is a brilliant fielder too”.

“Mohammad Wasim Jr has the ability to bat and bowl, he is a brilliant fielder too, full of energy,” he said on ARY News’ show Bouncer.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

