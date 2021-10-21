Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah said he doesn’t joke around when bowling as he considers his battle with the opposition batsmen to be similar to war.

Naseem was in solid form in the recent National T20 Cup as he took nine wickets in nine matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 29.33 and an economy rate of 8.00.

Despite being in good form, he was not picked in Pakistan’s team for the T20 World Cup.

“I saw videos of our legendary fast bowlers and I think aggression is one of the key elements of a pacer,” the 18-year-old said in a video from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by ARY Sports.

“I don’t think fast bowlers should joke around with batters. A batsman should be aware that a pace bowler is coming at him and it is almost like a war.”

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

