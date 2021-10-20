Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah said he always wanted to bowl like legendary New Zealand speedster Shane Bond.

Bond played 18 Tests and took 87 wickets at an average of 22.09.

He also featured in 82 ODIs and claimed 147 wickets at an average of 20.88.

As for his T20 International career, the 46-year-old picked up 25 wickets in 20 matches at an average of 21.72.

“I used to play at home and in the streets. After playing tape-ball cricket for some time, people told me that I was bowling fast and I should play hard-ball cricket,” Naseem said in a video from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by ARY Sports.

“After that, I started playing hard-ball cricket. I used to play cricket in school and during lunch breaks as well. There was so much fascination with this game and I wanted to play it all the time.

“When I was playing U-16 cricket, I saw Shane Bond’s bowling. I loved his action and always wanted to bowl like him.”

