Pakistan hard-hitting batsman Sohaib Maqsood has lashed out at a journalist, saying the players selected for the T20 World Cup weren’t picked from the streets.
It comes after the reporter questioned why Maqsood, Azam Khan, Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah had initially been included in the team for the tournament.
Changes have since been made, with Khushdil becoming a reserve player, while Azam was dropped from the side.
Maqsood was ruled out of the tournament and replaced by Shoaib Malik after suffering a back injury.
“Boss whether we play World Cup or not that [is] secondary but we aren’t selected from the streets. We are selected from the same system and cricket where every cricketer in Pakistan plays. You are writing like we are selected from the performance in the backyard,” Maqsood said as quoted by ARY Sports.
Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
