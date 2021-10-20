Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali said he is ready to put up “exemplary performances” during the T20 World Cup.

Hasan will be a key player for the men in green as there will be expectations of him to be among the top wicket-takers.

In the recently-concluded National T20 Cup, he took 11 wickets in eight matches for Central Punjab at an average of 22.09 and an economy rate of 8.78.

“I want to lead my side’s pace attack and put up exemplary performances,” the 27-year-old was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

Hasan and the rest of the national team will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

