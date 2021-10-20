Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Shoaib Mohammad said having opener Fakhar Zaman bat in the middle order “raised question marks” about the mindset and approach of former head coach Misbah-ul-Haq.

Misbah recently resigned from the role, along with bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Zaman, who has been included in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad, recently featured in the National T20 Cup.

He scored 88 runs in four matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who won back-to-back titles on Wednesday, which included a top score of 49, at an average of 22 and a strike-rate of 117.33.

“There was a vacuum and loopholes in the mindset and the way the team played in the previous Misbah-led setup. For instance, playing Fakhar Zaman in the middle order raised question marks,” Shoaib told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

