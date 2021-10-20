They can move the ball at 145 kph, Shoaib on attacking Pakistan pace duo

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Shoaib Mohammad said left-arm seamers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz “have the ability to move the ball”.

Amir and Wahab, who both bowl at 145 kph, were not included in the T20 World Cup squad.

Amir has retired from international cricket, while Wahab was not picked despite being in top form in the recently-concluded National T20 Cup.

Wahab took 12 wickets in 12 games for Central Punjab at an average of 21.16 and an economy rate of 6.54.

“Amir and Wahab have the ability to move the ball,” Shoaib told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 32238 ( 76.72 % ) India 4176 ( 9.94 % ) England 1408 ( 3.35 % ) New Zealand 988 ( 2.35 % ) Australia 363 ( 0.86 % ) West Indies 1956 ( 4.65 % ) South Africa 214 ( 0.51 % ) Afghanistan 398 ( 0.95 % ) Other (Comment Below) 281 ( 0.67 % ) Back

