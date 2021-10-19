Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Mohammad believes that the left-arm pace duo of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz should have been picked for the T20 World Cup.
Shoaib also wanted veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik in the squad, which has happened as he replaced batsman Sohaib Maqsood, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a back injury.
Amir didn’t feature in the recent National T20 Cup, but Wahab took 12 wickets in 12 games for Central Punjab at an average of 21.16 and an economy rate of 6.54.
“Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Shoaib Malik could have also been part of this pool of players,” Shoaib told Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
