Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Mohammad believes that the left-arm pace duo of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz should have been picked for the T20 World Cup.

Shoaib also wanted veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik in the squad, which has happened as he replaced batsman Sohaib Maqsood, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a back injury.

Amir didn’t feature in the recent National T20 Cup, but Wahab took 12 wickets in 12 games for Central Punjab at an average of 21.16 and an economy rate of 6.54.

“Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Shoaib Malik could have also been part of this pool of players,” Shoaib told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Fitness levels not where it should be, Shahid Afridi on Pakistan player previously criticised for being overweight

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 32098 ( 76.77 % ) India 4122 ( 9.86 % ) England 1405 ( 3.36 % ) New Zealand 981 ( 2.35 % ) Australia 361 ( 0.86 % ) West Indies 1953 ( 4.67 % ) South Africa 214 ( 0.51 % ) Afghanistan 395 ( 0.94 % ) Other (Comment Below) 281 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 32098 ( 76.77 % ) India 4122 ( 9.86 % ) England 1405 ( 3.36 % ) New Zealand 981 ( 2.35 % ) Australia 361 ( 0.86 % ) West Indies 1953 ( 4.67 % ) South Africa 214 ( 0.51 % ) Afghanistan 395 ( 0.94 % ) Other (Comment Below) 281 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related