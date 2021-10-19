Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan’s fitness levels are not up to par.

Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan, has been criticised for being overweight in the past.

However, he has lost a lot of weight as of late in an effort to boost his fitness.

The 23-year-old was initially included in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad, but was dropped recently after changes were made as Sarfaraz Ahmed took his place.

In the National T20 Cup, he scored 150 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 16.66 and a strike-rate of 133.92.

“He needs to work really hard on them (form and fitness) and especially his fitness,” Afridi said during a live session on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Form and fitness not good enough, Shahid Afridi on Pakistan big man with a lot of potential

Coming Soon Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes No Results Vote Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes 1173 ( 34.31 % ) No 2246 ( 65.69 % ) Back

Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes 1173 ( 34.31 % ) No 2246 ( 65.69 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related