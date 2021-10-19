Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Shoaib Mohammad said veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik is a superb batsman and fielder.

His comments come after Malik was added to Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad as a replacement for Sohaib Maqsood, who was ruled out of the tournament with a back injury.

In the National T20 Cup, Malik was in scintillating form as he scored 225 runs in seven matches for Central Punjab, which included a top score of 85 not out, at an average of 75 and a strike-rate of 149.

“Malik is an outstanding fielder and batsman,” Shoaib told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: They should have been picked, Shoaib Mohammad on 2 Pakistan players who can make a huge difference

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 32098 ( 76.77 % ) India 4122 ( 9.86 % ) England 1405 ( 3.36 % ) New Zealand 981 ( 2.35 % ) Australia 361 ( 0.86 % ) West Indies 1953 ( 4.67 % ) South Africa 214 ( 0.51 % ) Afghanistan 395 ( 0.94 % ) Other (Comment Below) 281 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 32098 ( 76.77 % ) India 4122 ( 9.86 % ) England 1405 ( 3.36 % ) New Zealand 981 ( 2.35 % ) Australia 361 ( 0.86 % ) West Indies 1953 ( 4.67 % ) South Africa 214 ( 0.51 % ) Afghanistan 395 ( 0.94 % ) Other (Comment Below) 281 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related