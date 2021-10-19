Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan icon Shahid Afridi said wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan’s form and fitness is not good enough at the moment.

Afridi noted that because of this, he shouldn’t be picked in the national team.

Azam, who is the son of ex-Pakistan skipper Moin Khan, was initially included in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad ahead of former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

However, when the recent changes were made, Azam was axed from the side while Sarfaraz got in.

In the National T20 Cup, Azam scored 150 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 16.66 and a strike-rate of 133.92.

“He doesn’t have the required form and fitness,” Afridi said during a live session on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Doesn’t deserve to be in the team right now, Shahid Afridi on Pakistan youngster who has shown flashes of brilliance

Coming Soon Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes No Results Vote Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes 1173 ( 34.31 % ) No 2246 ( 65.69 % ) Back

Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes 1173 ( 34.31 % ) No 2246 ( 65.69 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related