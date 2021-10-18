Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan six-hitting entertainer Shahid Afridi said wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan doesn’t deserve to be in the national team right now.

His comments come after Azam was removed from the T20 World Cup squad in favour of fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Initially, Azam got the nod over Sarfaraz before being replaced.

In the National T20 Cup, Azam, the 23-year-old son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, scored 150 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 16.66 and a strike-rate of 133.92.

“No, he [Azam Khan] should not be part of the side right now,” Afridi said during a live session on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes 1161 ( 36.16 % ) No 2050 ( 63.84 % )

