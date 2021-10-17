Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said all-rounder Shoaib Malik’s experience will come in handy during the T20 World Cup.
Malik was added to the team for the tournament after big-hitting batsman Sohaib Maqsood was ruled out with a back injury.
In the National T20 Cup, Malik accumulated 225 runs in seven matches for Central Punjab, which included a top score of 85 not out, at an average of 75 and a strike-rate of 149.
“I am sure Shoaib’s experience will be handy for the entire squad,” Wasim said in a press release from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
