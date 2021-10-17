Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said all-rounder Shoaib Malik’s experience will come in handy during the T20 World Cup.

Malik was added to the team for the tournament after big-hitting batsman Sohaib Maqsood was ruled out with a back injury.

In the National T20 Cup, Malik accumulated 225 runs in seven matches for Central Punjab, which included a top score of 85 not out, at an average of 75 and a strike-rate of 149.

“I am sure Shoaib’s experience will be handy for the entire squad,” Wasim said in a press release from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 31388 ( 76.73 % ) India 4016 ( 9.82 % ) England 1384 ( 3.38 % ) New Zealand 965 ( 2.36 % ) Australia 354 ( 0.87 % ) West Indies 1927 ( 4.71 % ) South Africa 212 ( 0.52 % ) Afghanistan 383 ( 0.94 % ) Other (Comment Below) 277 ( 0.68 % ) Back

