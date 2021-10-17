In sparkling form, Wasim on one of Pakistan’s leading big-hitters

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said batsman Sohaib Maqsood was in “sparkling form” prior to being ruled out of the T20 World Cup.
Maqood will miss the tournament after suffering a back injury, and was replaced by veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.
In the National T20 Cup, the 34-year-old scored 194 runs in seven matches for Southern Punjab, which included two fifties, at an average of 27.71 and a strike-rate of 148.09.
“Sohaib is devastated to miss out on the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as he had worked hard for this event and was in sparkling form,” Wasim said in a press release from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
