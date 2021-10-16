Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has questioned why wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed was picked in the T20 World Cup squad if he has not been selected in the starting XI on a regular basis in the past.
Since being sacked as captain and replaced by Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman, Sarfaraz has been a benchwarmer for the most part and has only featured in a handful of games.
In the National T20 Cup, Sarfaraz captained Sindh and was in impressive form with the bat as he accumulated 198 runs in eight matches, which included a top score of 54 not out, at an average of 39.60 and a strike-rate of 126.92.
“If the selection committee wants to make selections based on performance then they need to forget age and other factors,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
“When you are not going to play Sarfaraz then why are we carrying him? How many T20Is has he played in the last two years?”
Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
