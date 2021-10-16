This is your chance, Bishop hopes Pakistan player lights up T20 World Cup

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former West Indies pace bowler Ian Bishop said he hopes Pakistan big-hitting batsman Haider Ali shines bright in the T20 World Cup.

Haider was included in the team at the expense of pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain.

In the National T20 Cup, the 21-year-old finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer with 317 runs in eight games for Northern, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 63.40 and a strike-rate of 146.75.

Given how well he has been batting, Bishop has told Haider to make full use of this opportunity and not waste it.

Happy for Haider Ali. I hope he makes best use of the opportunity. PLEASE!!! — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 8, 2021

“Happy for Haider Ali. I hope he makes best use of the opportunity. PLEASE!!!” he said on Twitter.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 30620 ( 76.77 % ) India 3885 ( 9.74 % ) England 1360 ( 3.41 % ) New Zealand 937 ( 2.35 % ) Australia 348 ( 0.87 % ) West Indies 1884 ( 4.72 % ) South Africa 209 ( 0.52 % ) Afghanistan 371 ( 0.93 % ) Other (Comment Below) 271 ( 0.68 % ) Back

