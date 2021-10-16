Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said not playing wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed during the T20 World Cup “will make no sense”.
Sarfaraz was initially left out of the squad as the selectors opted to go for fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan.
However, when the recent changes were made, Sarfaraz was picked while Azam was dropped from the side.
In the National T20 Cup, Sarfaraz captained Sindh and scored 198 runs in eight matches, which included a top score of 54 not out, at an average of 39.60 and a strike-rate of 126.92.
“He is a reputable former captain, including him and not playing him will make no sense,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
