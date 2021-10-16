Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said not playing wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed during the T20 World Cup “will make no sense”.

Sarfaraz was initially left out of the squad as the selectors opted to go for fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan.

However, when the recent changes were made, Sarfaraz was picked while Azam was dropped from the side.

In the National T20 Cup, Sarfaraz captained Sindh and scored 198 runs in eight matches, which included a top score of 54 not out, at an average of 39.60 and a strike-rate of 126.92.

“He is a reputable former captain, including him and not playing him will make no sense,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Why pick him if you don’t play him, Inzamam-ul-Haq on previously undroppable Pakistan player who has become a benchwarmer

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 30618 ( 76.77 % ) India 3885 ( 9.74 % ) England 1360 ( 3.41 % ) New Zealand 937 ( 2.35 % ) Australia 348 ( 0.87 % ) West Indies 1884 ( 4.72 % ) South Africa 209 ( 0.52 % ) Afghanistan 371 ( 0.93 % ) Other (Comment Below) 271 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 30618 ( 76.77 % ) India 3885 ( 9.74 % ) England 1360 ( 3.41 % ) New Zealand 937 ( 2.35 % ) Australia 348 ( 0.87 % ) West Indies 1884 ( 4.72 % ) South Africa 209 ( 0.52 % ) Afghanistan 371 ( 0.93 % ) Other (Comment Below) 271 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related