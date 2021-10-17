Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said opening batsman Sharjeel Khan has been performing incredibly well, and questioned why he is not in the T20 World Cup team.

In the recently-concluded National T20 Cup, Sharjeel finished as the third-highest run-scorer with 371 runs in 11 matches for Sindh, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 33.72 and a strike-rate of 150.81.

Despite this, he was left out of the T20 World Cup squad and not included in the travelling reserves either.

“Sharjeel Khan has performed brilliantly,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

