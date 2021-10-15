Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan batsman Mudassar Nazar has questioned why pace bowler Shahnawaz Dahani is not in the main squad for the T20 World Cup.

Dahani is part of the team, but was picked as a reserve player despite having been in good form.

In the National T20 Cup, the 23-year-old took nine wickets in seven matches for Sindh at an average of 16.77 and an economy rate of 6.96.

“I think Shahnawaz Dahani should have also been included,” Nazar told Express News as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

