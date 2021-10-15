Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Former Pakistan batsman Mudassar Nazar has asked why wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan was treated so badly by the selectors.
Nazar’s remarks come after Azam was initially included in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad ahead of Sarfaraz Ahmed.
However, when the recent changes were made to the team, Azam was dropped while Sarfaraz got in.
“There is no doubt that Pakistan’s team has strengthened following the changes but that does not mean Azam Khan deserved this treatment,” Nazar told Express News as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
In the National T20 Cup, Azam, who is 23 years old, scored 150 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 16.66 and a strike-rate of 133.92.
Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
ALSO CHECK OUT: Victim of unfair treatment, Mudassar Nazar on powerful Pakistan youngster who has a bright future